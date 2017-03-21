Suspect arrested in 2016 Ranch Market robbery

After a year-long investigation, Boise Police located a suspect in the 2016 robbery of the Ranch Market.
Jordan Lewis, 25, of Orem, Utah, is believed to be responsible for the Feb. 27, 2016, robbery at the store near east Warm Springs Avenue and south Eckert Road.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office picked up Lewis on March 9 after law enforcement received numerous tips from the public about the robbery.
Lewis is charged on suspicion of robbery and will be extradited back to Idaho. He is now in the Utah County jail.
