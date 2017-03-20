Utah man arrested in Meridian with large stash of drugs, handgun and sword

A Utah man was arrested in Meridian on Friday evening after police found a large stash of drugs, a handgun, a sword and several drug-related items in his car, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Lee Thomas Smith, 27, faces felony charges of drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.
According to the release, deputies pulled Smith over on Eagle Road near E. Taconic Drive around 8 p.m. due to a headlight that was burned out on his 2004 Prius. Deputies noticed a smell of marijuana coming from inside the car, and brought in a drug detection K-9 to search the vehicle.
Inside the car, deputies found over a pound of marijuana divided into multiple plastic bags. They also found psilocybin mushrooms, what appears to be hash oil, unidentified pills, drug paraphernalia including digital scales and a pipe, as well as a loaded handgun, a sword and more than $2,400 in cash.
Smith was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail. He was set to make an initial court appearance Monday afternoon, and officials said more charges are possible in connection with the case.
Comments