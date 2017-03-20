Suspect in string of Boise/Nampa armed robberies arrested in Las Vegas

The suspect in a string of armed robberies across Boise and Nampa has been arrested in Las Vegas, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Twenty-year-old Camron Brown, of Mountain Home, is believed to be connected to five armed robberies in Boise and one in Nampa that took place between Feb. 20 and March 13. He is charged with felony robbery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, also a felony.
Police said a Boise officer last week saw a vehicle and subject matching the description of the suspect in vehicle connected to the recent armed robberies. BPD detectives were then able to find more evidence linking Brown to the armed robberies.
Police learned Brown was in Las Vegas and, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, arrested him on a warrant early Monday morning. He is being held in the Clark County Detention Center.
The suspected robberies occurred in the following order:
March 13: Hotel in the 2300 block of Airport Way robbed at gunpoint.
March 8: Business on West Fairview Avenue, near North Five Mile Road, robbed at gunpoint.
Feb. 24: Game Stop, in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue in Nampa, robbed at gunpoint.
Feb. 21: The Human Bean, at 2100 S. Broadway Ave., robbed at gunpoint.
Feb. 20: Two Boise businesses robbed within 10 minutes.
- At 8:15 a.m., a Jacksons Food Store, at 897 S. Cole Road, robbed at gunpoint.
- At 8:25 a.m., a business near the intersection of Cole Road and Emerald Street robbed at gunpoint.
"This was a string of violent crimes where a weapon was displayed in each robbery,” said BPD Sgt. Justin Kendall in the release. “We are grateful to our community and our team of law enforcement partners who helped us with this investigation and ultimately led us to taking this dangerous suspect off the street.”
According to the release, police received numerous tips from the public that led to Brown’s arrest. BPD worked with Nampa Police Department, the Mountain Home Police Department, the Ada County Sheriff’s Office Action Team, The US Marshals Service and the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team.
An investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with information on the crimes or Brown to call dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
