Boise man faces 23 felony charges after allegedly burglarizing cars at BSU

Boise police arrested a man on 23 felony counts of burglary on Saturday night after he allegedly broke into nearly two dozen cars at a Boise State University parking garage, according to a Boise Police Department press release.
Brett Rodgers, 23, was detained at the Lincoln parking garage by university security. Police were called to the scene around 11 p.m., where they found evidence linking Rodgers to break-ins at 23 vehicles in the parking area.
It’s not clear what items Rodgers was able to take from the vehicles, though Lt. Rob Gallas in the release said stolen property was recovered. Police did not say to what extent the vehicles may have been damaged. BPD said police and security worked to notify the vehicles’ owners of the break-ins and ensure no additional damage happened to the cars.
Each count of burglary could carry up to 10 years in prison, according to Idaho code.
In an unrelated burglary case, BPD responded to a report on the 10000 block of West Fairview Avenue that a business had been broken into around 4 a.m. Monday, and cash and other items were taken. Police didn’t identify the business, but said the suspect likely gained access to the building via the roof. An investigation is ongoing.
