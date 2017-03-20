Boise man accused of stealing machete from one Meridian store, robbing folks at another

Lance D. Warr, 33, of Boise was booked into Ada County jail late Saturday night on 10 felony charges of robbery, aggravated battery and malicious injury to property.
Warr is suspected of stealing a machete from the Fred Meyer store at 1850 E. Fairview Ave., threatening employees of that store, then heading for a nearby TCBY at Locust Grove and Fairview. There, the man ordered customers and employees to get on the floor and took their wallets and cash before running away, Meridian Police Lt. Jeff Brown said Monday morning.
As police pursued the man through a neighborhood just west of the frozen yogurt shop, he threw the machete and it lodged in the roof of a shed, Brown said.
Warr was arrested in the 1900 block of East Carol Street. According to Ada County jail records, he faces five charges of felony aggravated battery, four felony robbery charges, felony and misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property and one charge of resisting or obstructing officers.
"There are multiple counts because there were multiple victims,” Brown said.
