Former Portland area sheriff’s sergeant pleads guilty in Canyon sex case

Michael Alexander, 46, pleaded guilty last week to lewd conduct with a child under 16. He faces up to life in prison when he’s sentenced May 8 before Canyon County District Judge Chris Nye.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed a charge of enticing a child over the Internet.
Alexander was a patrol sergeant for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, based out of Cornelius, a town located 25 miles west of Portland. He was placed on administrative leave in February 2016 after Meridian police began investigating a series of emails sent between Alexander and a 15-year-old Meridian boy.
In the texts, Alexander and the boy discussed having sex in Alexander’s pickup. Investigators also found a photo of Alexander wearing his uniform and badge while sitting behind a desk, according to a search warrant affidavit.
Alexander, who had worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for 19 years, resigned in March 2016.
The pair met through the Grindr phone app, geared toward gay and bisexual men. The boy, whose online profile claimed he was 18, began texting Alexander while vacationing on the Oregon coast in January 2015. Five months later, Alexander drove to the boy’s home in Meridian and sexually abused him while the boy’s parents were away.
The two had sex again that September when Alexander drove to Idaho again. He picked up the boy from his home and had sex in his pickup while parked at a business.
The investigation began when the boy’s mother reported to police finding text messages between the two.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
