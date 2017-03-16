Boise man suspected of child porn possession

A 37-year-old Boise man was booked into jail on Thursday on suspicion of seven counts of possession of child pornography.
Boise Police began investigating Jacob Anderson in October after receiving a tip about the possible possession of sexually exploitative material of a minor at a home in the area of Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street in Boise.
Officers executed a search warrant for the home on Dec. 8 and reportedly found property containing sexually exploitative material involving children younger than age 12, according to Boise Police.
An arrest warrant was issued in March and Anderson remains in custody at the Ada County Jail.
