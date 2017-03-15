Recognize this man? He reportedly robbed a Caldwell jewelry store Tuesday

Unusually clear — and just plain unusual — surveillance photos of a man who reportedly stole $5,000 worth of rings from a downtown jeweler late Tuesday afternoon show a large pentagram on the back of the man’s bald head.
Caldwell police are circulating the photos in the effort to identify the robber, who grabbed two valuable rings while being helped by a store employee. The man then ran out of the store and got into a waiting red car driven by a woman, police said.
The robbery happened shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Kimball Avenue, police said.
The man caught on camera is described as about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 230 to 250 pounds, with a gray goatee. He wore black jeans and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to call Crimestoppers at (208) 343-COPS (2677) or Canyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch at (208) 454-7531. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.
Comments