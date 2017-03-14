Ex-deputy arraigned Tuesday on suspected attempted strangulation

The ex-Ada County jail deputy accused of attempted strangulation was arraigned in Canyon County on Tuesday.
Matthew Pond, 28, was informed of his rights and his next court appearance is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 29.
The Caldwell Police Department reported that the investigation began after Pond actually called 911 because of a disturbance. CPD reported that Pond and his girlfriend had been in an argument on the phone and when she went to his home, he attempted to leave.
According to police, the woman attempted to chase Pond with her vehicle but she went back to the house. She reportedly told police about an incident of domestic violence that she claimed had occurred several days prior, on Feb. 17, at Pond’s home in Caldwell.
The woman then provided prosecutors with some recordings and that’s when the charge was filed, according to police. He was booked into Canyon County jail on Feb. 27, but has since posted bond and is no longer incarcerated.
The woman was not charged with any crimes.
Pond was terminated as an employee of the Ada County Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted, attempted strangulation is a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
The Idaho Statesman did file a record request for a copy of the police report in Pond’s case, but the department responded, saying it would need 10 additional days to complete the request for a copy.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
