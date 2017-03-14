Man sentenced to 20 years for trafficking heroin, meth

Third District Judge Christopher Nye sentenced a 39-year-old Homedale man Tuesday to 20 years in prison for trafficking heroin and methamphetamine.
Jose L. Obregon Jr. was sentenced to 15 years fixed, followed by five years indeterminate, for a total unified sentence of 20 years in prison.
The sentence will run concurrent with his parole violation. Nye also ordered Obregon to pay court costs and $200 in restitution.
Obregon was arrested in August after being pulled over by Idaho State Police for driving without his headlights on. Obregon was out on felony parole at time for a 2011 conviction for conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine. During the traffic stop, a probation and parole officer searched Obregon’s vehicle and found 443 grams of meth, nearly 72 grams of heroin, two syringes and $6,800 in cash. Oberon later admitted to police that he picked up the drugs earlier that day to sell.
“Mr. Obregon is a career criminal who probably should have never been out on parole in the first place,” said Canyon County Prosecutor Bryan Taylor. “Thankfully, he was caught again before he could do any further harm to our community by dealing drugs our kids and fellow citizens.”
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
