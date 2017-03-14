Caldwell man started 7 arson fires at mobile home park, police say

Darin L. Moore, 42, reportedly admitted to starting a Feb. 26 fire and six other arsons at the Towns Village Mobile Home Park, starting in November 2015.
He was arrested Monday and is charged with seven counts of arson, a felony, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon.
Moore allegedly told investigators that he used similar methods to start each fire, and that he knew each mobile home he targeted was vacant.
“Arson is its own particularly heinous crime, as people’s livelihoods and personal property can be and are destroyed,” Sheriff Kieran Donahue said in a news release.
Moore was arraigned Tuesday. He remains in the Canyon County Jail on $150,000 bond.
His next scheduled court date is a preliminary hearing on March 28. At such a hearing, a judge decides if a case merits being forwarded to district court and a full trial.
