Reported Table Rock trail attack spooks social media, sparks criminal investigation

The woman who says she was attacked posted photos of her bruised face on Instagram Monday, the day after two men followed her down the trail to her car, she told investigators.
The men then assaulted her as she reached her car, which was parked by a gate. The attack — sometime between 8:40 and 9 p.m. Sunday — may have been an effort to get the woman’s wallet, she wrote in her post.
The woman, Lexi Crawford of Boise, told KIVI 6 On Your Side that the men punched her once, then “just turned around and walked off” after she shoved them back.
Crawford told 6 On Your Side that one man may have been white, in his mid-20s, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, with an average build and facial hair. The other man appeared to be wearing a blue jacket.
In her Instagram post, Crawford said she got the impression the men had done the same thing before and might do it again. “I’m posting this so it doesn’t happen again,” she wrote.
No other such incidents have been reported to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, spokesman Patrick Orr said.
Crawford reported the attack to ACSO early Monday afternoon, and detectives immediately launched an investigation, Orr said Tuesday.
That investigation is continuing, Orr said. Anyone with information about the reported assault or other such incidents is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
I'm not posting this for pity or for anyone to feel sorry for me. I'm posting this so it doesn't happen to anyone else. I went up to table rock alone and on my way back to my car two guys followed me and when I opened my car door they attacked me. I believe they wanted my wallet but I fought back and this was the end result. I don't think this was their first time or their last. So please go up to table rock in groups, don't go alone. The top two are from last night and bottom two from this morning
