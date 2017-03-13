Police seek suspect wanted in multiple robberies, including Monday hotel robbery

Boise Police responded Monday to a robbery at a hotel in the 2300 block of Airport Way that they believe was committed by the same person responsible for a string of several other armed robberies.
The suspect in the robbery, which occurred around 3:20 p.m., is described as a black male in his late-teens or early-20s, wearing black and gray with black and white shoes. He also is described as having a deep voice.
It is the same man police believe is responsible for four other Boise armed robberies and one Nampa robbery. The businesses robbed ranged from convenience stores to a Game Stop store.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
This story will be updated later today.
