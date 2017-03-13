Crime

March 13, 2017 3:24 PM

Suspected drunk driver hits police car

By Ruth Brown

rbrown@idahostatesman.com

Boise Police reported that around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a suspected drunk driver hit a Boise Police officer’s patrol car.

The officer noticed the vehicle driving east on Highland Street, near Longmont Avenue, without its headlights on. When the driver, identified as Diana Myers, turned into the same parking lot as the officer and when the officer signaled to the driver to stop and roll down the window, she reportedly side-swiped the patrol car.

The officer said he was attempting to tell Myers, 28, of Nampa, that her headlights were not on. When she stopped next to the patrol car, she reportedly continued forward and hit the patrol car before pulling into a parking space.

She was booked into jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.

Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos