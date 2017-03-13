Suspected drunk driver hits police car

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base Pause

1:46 BSU students retrofit toy cars at St. Luke's for children with disabilities to drive

1:41 Idaho kids' big ideas include a 'people cleaner,' energy from mushed banana peels

8:15 New Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell on 'whirlwind' first days

0:52 Pizzeria Sazio continues pizza tradition on Vista Avenue

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

9:44 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin on first week of spring practices

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

10:27 Leon Rice: "To still be playing in March is a great thing "