Suspected drunk driver hits police car

Boise Police reported that around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, a suspected drunk driver hit a Boise Police officer’s patrol car.
The officer noticed the vehicle driving east on Highland Street, near Longmont Avenue, without its headlights on. When the driver, identified as Diana Myers, turned into the same parking lot as the officer and when the officer signaled to the driver to stop and roll down the window, she reportedly side-swiped the patrol car.
The officer said he was attempting to tell Myers, 28, of Nampa, that her headlights were not on. When she stopped next to the patrol car, she reportedly continued forward and hit the patrol car before pulling into a parking space.
She was booked into jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
