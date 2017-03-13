Couple targeted by alleged voyeur stop his escape, hold him until deputies arrive

Andrew C. Marshall, 19, was in the Ada County Jail Monday, awaiting a 1:30 p.m. arraignment on one count of video voyeurism.
That charge is a felony and can lead to 1-5 years in prison upon conviction.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office claims Marshall hid in a women’s bathroom at a store in the 1400 block of West Chinden Boulevard, and tried to take images of a woman in a bathroom stall.
The address the sheriff’s office gave is a retail center with a number of restaurants and other services, anchored by a Fred Meyer.
Deputies were called about the matter Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, a woman using the restroom saw a hand holding a phone move out from under the stall next to hers. The camera was pointing at her, she told deputies.
The phone disappeared and then was extended under the stall again. “By that point, the shock of seeing a phone had passed,” states a news release from the sheriff’s office, and the woman told the phone’s owner to stop.
The woman told deputies she then heard a toilet flush and someone leave the adjacent stall. She followed that person — later identified as Marshall — out of the restroom and shouted at her husband to stop him.
The husband then reportedly grabbed Marshall, who apologized to the woman and then tried to run away. He couldn’t get far, however, as the husband held him on the ground.
During the scuffle, Marshall took out his phone and tried to scroll through its photos, the husband told deputies. The husband tried to grab Marshall’s phone, but Marshall was able to put it back in his pocket.
By the time deputies arrived, two other men had joined the husband and were standing around Marshall, keeping him from leaving the area.
A phone fell out of Marshall’s pants leg when deputies handcuffed him. He would not let investigators see what was on it, the sheriff’s office said.
Nate Poppino: 208-377-6481, @npoppino
