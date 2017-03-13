Recognize this man at Jack in the Box? Police say he robbed the Boise business Sunday

A white or Hispanic man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with his face almost completely covered walked into the Jack in the Box restaurant at 7040 West State Street before 9:30 p.m. Sunday around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, demanding money, Boise police said in a news release.
The robber, who reportedly left on foot, wore a hooded black and gray zip-up jacket and black sunglasses with gold rims, police said. No details were given of any weapon or whether the man got away with cash.
Police also are investigating a string of five recent robberies — four in Boise and one in Nampa — involving a dark-skinned man in a hoodie and have said they believe the same person committed all of those robberies. The most recent in that string happened at a business on Fairview Avenue near Five Mile Road March 8.
Anyone with information about the suspect or who witnessed the robbery and has not talked to police yet is asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS. You can also leave a tip at 343cops.com.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest.
Comments