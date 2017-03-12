Nampa police arrest Caldwell brothers in child enticement case

Charles E. Roberts, 38 and David J. Roberts, 39, both of Caldwell, were charged with misdemeanor child enticement and booked into the Canyon County Jail on Saturday, March 11.
The two were arrested Saturday afternoon after someone called the police to say a man was chasing young children in the 300 block of 10th Avenue North. When police arrived, residents told them that a man had gotten out of a blue, 1992, Ford F-150 pickup and had chased an 11-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The children’s mother had came out of a nearby house and scared the man away.
Police searched the area for the pickup, which returned to the neighborhood. Neighbors tried unsuccessfully to stop the pickup. Police found and stopped it in the 500 block of 6th Street North.
Charles and David Roberts, who are brothers, were inside and taken into custody.
The Nampa Police Department is interested in speaking with anyone else who might have had similar contact with the two suspects. Please contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257. Information can also be given anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS or on the internet at 343COPS.com.
