Boise man, 69, arrested on felony stalking charge after two-month investigation

Brent Revai was arrested Thursday, accused of first-degree stalking, in connection with various reports in a West Boise neighborhood involving stalking, vandalism and neighbor complaints, Boise police said in a news release Friday.
Neighborhood contact officers began the investigation in January and identified Revai as the suspect, police said.
On Thursday, according to the news release, “an officer witnessed the suspect stalking the victim and watched the suspect’s car make an illegal u-turn,” so pulled him over on a traffic stop. Revai allowed police to search his vehicle, and they found a loaded handgun and other items police described as “evidence of stalking.”
Revai was booked into the Ada County Jail late Thursday morning and was scheduled for his first court appearance Friday afternoon.
