Dangerous fugitive apprehended in Vale, police say

Oregon police arrested Christopher Deleon on Wednesday, a fugitive believed to be armed and dangerous.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at 3539 Stage Road, in Vale, Oregon, as a result of an ongoing investigation into trying to locate and arrest Deleon.
Deleon, 32, of Nyssa, Oregon, was located and taken into custody for an outstanding warrant stemming from a prior domestic dispute. His violent behavior, extensive threats toward law enforcement and others, in addition to knowledge of him being armed, prompted the use of the Oregon State Police SWAT team.
During the execution of the warrant, police arrested four other people on suspicion of hindering prosecution. Those included Chauncey Hasler, 36, and Larry Ragan, 65, both of Vale, Clarissa Moreno, 20, of Ontario, Oregon, and Christie Villapando, 48, of Payette.
All five subjects were booked into the Malheur County Jail.
This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming against Deleon.
