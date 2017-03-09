Nampa man pleads guilty to meth distribution

A 50-year-old Nampa man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing methamphetamine from his home for more than a year.
Bernandino Mercado Jr. admitted to distributing multiple pounds of methamphetamine out of his Nampa residence between June 2015 and September 2016, according to the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office. Mercado also admitted to trafficking firearms.
Mercado was previously convicted of delivery of a controlled substance in 1997 and 2005.
As part of his plea, Mercado also agreed to forfeit $100,000 in cash proceeds.
Sentencing is set for May 25 before Senior U.S. District Edward J. Lodge.
Mercado faces a sentence of no less than 20 years imprisonment and up to life, a $20 million fine and a term of supervised release for at least 10 years and up to life.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
