Police believe one man is responsible for five armed robberies

A Boise business on West Fairview Avenue, near Five Mile Road, was robbed Wednesday by the same suspect police believe is responsible for four other armed robberies.
The most recent robbery occurred around 4 p.m. and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect had his face partially covered with clothing.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late-teens or early-20s, wearing all black clothing and a black hooded sweatshirt.
Boise Police believe the same suspect is responsible for four armed robberies at businesses in Boise and one armed robbery at a business in Nampa.
In each of the incidents, the suspect behaved in a similar manner and police are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Boise Police are working with Nampa Police on the investigation.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or leave a tip at 343cops.com. Callers may remain anonymous.
A reward of up to $1,000 is offered by Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
