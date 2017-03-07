Man sentenced to 15 years after high-speed chase

A 39-year-old Boise man faces up to 15 years in prison after being sentenced Tuesday for leading police in a high-speed chase, stealing a motorcycle and colliding with a vehicle that then hit a bicyclist.
Fourth District Judge Jonathan Medema sentenced James Michael Cox after Cox pleaded guilty to eluding police and aggravated battery.
Cox’s arrest came after Boise Police attempted to stop the Suzuki SUV he was driving because it had no license plates. Cox fled and hit a Cadillac with his Suzuki, forcing the Cadillac to hit a bicyclist on the side of the road. The cyclist was injured and taken to the hospital.
The pursuit didn’t end there. Cox then reportedly ran away and stole a motorcycle, driving down Interstate 84 at more than 100 mph. Eventually, Cox hit a dead-end street in Homedale, where he was apprehended.
Multiple other felony charges were dismissed in exchange for Cox’s plea.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments