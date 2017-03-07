Caldwell man arrested after allegedly slashing man, severing his tendon

A Caldwell man was arrested last Thursday after allegedly attacking another man with a knife the night before, according to court documents.
Jose Felix Gonzalez is charged with aggravated battery.
According to court documents, police interviewed a victim with stab wounds at St. Luke’s hospital in Boise around 11 p.m. on March 1. The man, who was not identified in court records, had a cut on his left cheek requiring multiple stitches, a cut on the back of his head requiring a staple and a large cut on his right wrist where a severed tendon was protruding from the wound.
The victim told police he had been injured in Caldwell around 8 p.m. by a person he did not know but would recognize if he saw the attacker again. The victim said he and “some buddies” were drinking alcohol when one of the people spontaneously attacked him with a knife.
Early Thursday morning, Caldwell police officers interviewed two of Gonzalez’s roommates, who said they heard Gonzalez and the victim fighting in the kitchen. One of the housemates stepped between Gonzalez and the victim after seeing them both covered in blood. That witness also told police he saw that Gonzalez had a “Leatherman-style tool,” which the witness allegedly grabbed from Gonzalez and tossed away from the fighting men.
Police also interviewed a 5-year-old boy who was at the residence when the fight occurred. The boy said he saw the victim and Gonzalez fighting, and saw Gonzalez stab the victim.
Officers later obtained a search warrant for the Caldwell residence, where they found a silver Leatherman tool with blood on it hidden behind a cereal box on top of the fridge. Police also found an empty leather holster “which would accommodate a Leatherman-style tool” in Gonzalez’s bedroom at the residence.
It’s not clear whether Gonzalez and the victim knew each other, or whether the victim ever identified Gonzalez as his attacker after claiming that he did not know the individual that had injured him.
Gonzalez was arraigned on Thursday, and a preliminary hearing was set for March 16 in Canyon County court.
