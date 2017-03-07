Nampa man gets up to 8 years for battering, threatening then-girlfriend

Shawn B. White, 39, must serve at least four years in prison before becoming eligible for parole on the domestic battery charge, and will simultaneously serve a sentence of three to seven years for drug possession.
White was sentenced for both felonies Monday by 3rd District Judge Bradly Ford, who ordered White to have no contact with the victim or their minor son for the duration of the sentence. He also ordered White to pay $1,000 in fines and court costs.
White was arrested in September after his then-girlfriend told Nampa police he had held her at knifepoint and threatened to kill her multiple times, according to a Canyon County prosecutor’s news release. The victim told police that White would use his closed fist to strike her on the back of the head so it wouldn’t leave a bruise or mark.
White also reportedly threatened the victim concerning their shared child, saying, “If I can’t have [him], then no one will…I will kill you both and then myself,” according to the news release.
White, who has a prior felony conviction for domestic battery from 2012, was found in possession of two glass methamphetamine pipes and two bags of marijuana, leading to the drug charge.
“Domestic violence is an issue we take very seriously here in Canyon County and there is no place in our society for people who continue to batter and abuse women,” Prosecutor Bryan Taylor said in the news release. “There is no doubt the community is safer with Mr. White behind bars.”
