March 3, 2017 1:17 PM

Nampa man, 19, charged with raping 16-year-old girl in Kuna

By Kristin Rodine

The girl told Kuna investigators that Augustus D. Hamilton forced himself on her while they were alone in a car near a Kuna park Monday night, an Ada County sheriff’s spokesman said.

A third party reported the alleged rape early the next morning. Hamilton was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail Thursday, ACSO reports.

The girl told investigators she had just recently met Hamilton, the spokesman said.

Hamilton was scheduled for his first court appearance on the felony charge Friday afternoon. The crime of rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

