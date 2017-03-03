Crime

March 3, 2017 10:36 AM

Boise police have new dog to replace Jardo, killed in November shooting

By Nate Poppino

npoppino@idahostatesman.com

Edo is the Boise Police Department’s newest canine hire, the agency announced Friday morning.

The dog is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix, trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.

He will partner with Cpl. Shane Williams, previously the handler for Jardo, the police dog killed in a Nov. 11 shootout in a Boise Bench neighborhood.

Jardo was shot by fugitive Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian. Members of the Special Operations Unit were doing a yard-to-yard search on Irving Street in the Central Rim neighborhood when Romero opened fire, striking Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry.

Romero died from his injuries. Davis, who was shot in the leg, was treated and released from the hospital. Holtry, who was shot multiple times, was paralyzed below the waist and had his left leg amputated above the knee. He is at a specialty hospital in Colorado for long-term rehabilitation.

More than 1,000 people attended a public funeral for Jardo in November.

RIP K-9 Police Officer Jardo

K-9 police officers — both dogs and their handlers — from around the state, along with Boise Police officers and the public, gathered to honor K-9 Police Officer Jardo, who was shot Nov. 11 working with other officers to apprehend a violent suspect. (Two

Katherine Jones kjones@idahostatesman.com

Related content

Crime

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos