Boise police have new dog to replace Jardo, killed in November shooting

Edo is the Boise Police Department’s newest canine hire, the agency announced Friday morning.
The dog is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois/German shepherd mix, trained in drug detection and suspect apprehension.
He will partner with Cpl. Shane Williams, previously the handler for Jardo, the police dog killed in a Nov. 11 shootout in a Boise Bench neighborhood.
Jardo was shot by fugitive Marco Romero, wanted in connection with a double shooting and a carjacking in Meridian. Members of the Special Operations Unit were doing a yard-to-yard search on Irving Street in the Central Rim neighborhood when Romero opened fire, striking Cpl. Chris Davis and Cpl. Kevin Holtry.
Romero died from his injuries. Davis, who was shot in the leg, was treated and released from the hospital. Holtry, who was shot multiple times, was paralyzed below the waist and had his left leg amputated above the knee. He is at a specialty hospital in Colorado for long-term rehabilitation.
More than 1,000 people attended a public funeral for Jardo in November.
