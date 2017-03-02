Police have no leads in case of possible hate crime against Nigerian woman

Nampa Police still have no leads in the case of a Nigerian woman whose vehicle was vandalized in January when someone wrote the words “go back” on it, despite the fact that she’s lived in Nampa for 14 years.
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said the department hasn’t received any new information in the vandalism, which was also a potential malicious harassment or hate crime.
The vandal dumped white paint on the side of the woman’s vehicle and smashed windows with a crowbar when it was parked outside her home in the 16000 block of North Barrymore Drive. The vehicle’s car radio and air conditioner were also damaged.
The case is now inactive, Riha said. If new information comes forward, the case can be reopened.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
