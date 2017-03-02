Man accused of fleeing police, entering Meridian home, brandishing knife

Meridian Police arrested a 28-year-old man Thursday after they said he fled officers and entered a home while holding a knife.
The arrest came after police responded at 11 a.m. to the Fast Eddy’s near Ustick Road and Venable Lane for a report of a suspicious person allegedly harassing customers and store employees.
While police were on their way to the scene, the suspect, Lantz Reeves, reportedly fled his vehicle on foot. Police then received a call from a Realtor stating a suspicious male was running toward the area of West Sedgwick Street and North Vallin Avenue displaying a knife.
This suspect matched the description of the man reported at Fast Eddy’s.
It was then that the man, according to police, entered an occupied home in the 600 block of West Claire Court, pushing past the resident and stealing car keys while brandishing a knife.
With the help of nearby homeowners, police located the fleeing suspect wielding a knife in the 700 block of West Sedgwick Street.
Reeves, a transient, was shocked with a Taser by a Meridian Police officer and taken into custody.
Reeves is accused of damaging private property by forcing entry through fenced yards while attempting to hide and flee from police.
Reeves was booked in on suspicion of two counts of burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on law enforcement, armed robbery and two felony warrants of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for forgery.
He is also suspected of resisting and obstructing, possession of drug paraphernalia, malicious injury to property and providing false information to an officer, all misdemeanors.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments