Boise man pleads guilty to having child porn including sadistic, masochistic images

Ronald Lallatin, 60, could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine when sentenced May 22 on a federal charge of possessing child pornography, Acting Idaho U.S. Attorney Rafael Gonzalez announced Thursday.
Lallatin entered a guilty plea Wednesday, according to a U.S. Attorney news release.
According to the plea agreement, agents with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant on Lallatin’s Boise home last June based on evidence that a computer there had accessed and downloaded a video containing child pornography. Lallatin admitted to agents that they he had viewed images of child pornography on his computer for at least the past five years, according to the news release.
Agents seized and examined Lallatin’s laptop computer and nine electronic storage devices, finding 6,484 still images and 937 videos containing child pornography, including images of prepubescent minors; sadistic and masochistic conduct with minors; and sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler, according to the news release.
The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
