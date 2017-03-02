Kuna man faces felony charge, accused of shooting dog in the eye

Michael B. Ihli, 65, initially denied involvement but later told investigators he fired a pellet gun at a neighbor’s German shepherd through a hole in the fence last summer because the dog was constantly barking, an Ada County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
A veterinarian found two metal pellets in the dog’s eye and face and later had to remove the dog’s right eye, the sheriff’s office reports.
Ihli was booked at the Ada County Jail Tuesday and is scheduled for arraignment March 7 on charges of felony malicious injury to property and misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Kuna police, a division of ACSO, responded July 2 to a report that a dog had been shot in the back yard of its home on Omphale Street. The residents arrived home a short time later and found their dog bleeding from its eye and nose, the sheriff’s office reports.
Witnesses reported Ihli was in his back yard around the same time they heard the sound of a pellet gun, and as more information developed — including a neighbor who offered to help pay for the dog’s vet bills — he reportedly admitted firing his pellet gun, the sheriff’s office reports.
Officers finished their investigation and sent that information to Ada County prosecutors, who issued an arrest warrant in January. Ihil turned himself in on the warrant Tuesday and was booked but not jailed.
