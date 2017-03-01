Idaho's attorney general on how Dietrich football locker room attack was prosecuted

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden explains the prosecution of a high-profile case March 1, 2017. A black, disabled Dietrich High School football player was assaulted by some of his teammates in a school locker room in October 2015. Authorities said the teammates kicked a clothes hanger into his buttocks. The boy’s family claims it was part of a string of abuse, something the players and school staff deny. The incident first prompted sexual assault charges, but those were later dropped in favor of felony injury to a child.
Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com

Crime

Idaho State Police troopers receive medals for stopping suicidal woman

On June 3, 2016, a woman stopped her car in the middle of Interstate 90 in North Idaho and threatened to kill herself with a knife. Idaho State Police Troopers Mike Lininger and Todd McDevitt were able to safely disarm and apprehend the woman. The two troopers each received ISP's Silver Star medal for heroism on Jan. 13, 2017.

Crime

Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.

Crime

Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.

Crime

Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.

