Former Idaho prison official pleads guilty to enticement charge

Thomas D. Sammons pleaded guilty Tuesday to enticing a girl through the Internet or other communication device.
The plea before Ada County District Judge Jason Scott came a week before Sammons, 39, was scheduled to go on trial. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.
He faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
Sammons came under investigation last year after the victim’s mother contacted Kuna police after finding suspicious text messages on her daughter’s cell phone.
A captain at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, Sammons was fired last May. Previously, he worked for the Corrections Corporation of America, a private company that operated the medium-security Idaho State Correction Center until the state took it over in July 20134.
Sammons has remained out of jail after posting a $200,000 bond last June.
