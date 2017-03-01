Crime

March 1, 2017 11:20 AM

Former Idaho prison official pleads guilty to enticement charge

By John Sowell

Thomas D. Sammons pleaded guilty Tuesday to enticing a girl through the Internet or other communication device.

The plea before Ada County District Judge Jason Scott came a week before Sammons, 39, was scheduled to go on trial. He had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He faces up to 15 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.

Sammons came under investigation last year after the victim’s mother contacted Kuna police after finding suspicious text messages on her daughter’s cell phone.

A captain at the Idaho State Correctional Institution, Sammons was fired last May. Previously, he worked for the Corrections Corporation of America, a private company that operated the medium-security Idaho State Correction Center until the state took it over in July 20134.

Sammons has remained out of jail after posting a $200,000 bond last June.

