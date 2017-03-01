Meridian police search two homes on one block, net drugs and 8 arrests

Meridian police arrested eight people and recovered marijuana and methamphetamine after searching two homes in the 800 block of Northwest 4th Street Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Wednesday morning news release, police surveillance indicated both homes were connected with drug-dealing, and search warrants were served about 2 p.m. Tuesday.
During the search officers recovered 27 grams of marijuana and about half a gram of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia, police said.
David Rolan, 27, of Meridian was arrested on a felony meth possession charge plus misdemeanor paraphernalia possession and frequenting a place where drugs are used or sold, according to the news release. Police also arrested seven other Ada and Canyon County residents on one or both of those misdemeanor charges.
Comments