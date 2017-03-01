New hearing set in NY in effort to extradite suspect in Idaho murder of Sierra Bush

Bruce Marchant, and Ada County prosecutors, are expected to learn later this month whether Marchant will be extradited to Idaho on charges he kidnapped, murdered and raped 18-year-old Boise State University student Sierra Bush.
A hearing is set for March 24 to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to establish him as the subject of the warrant, Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennets said in a news release Wednesday morning. Documents signed by Idaho Gov. Butch Otter and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo would release Marchant to the custody of Ada County authorities.
Because the suspect has been arraigned on the governor's warrant, a previously scheduled March 8 hearing has been canceled, Bennets said in the release. Marchant is being held without bond in New York.
Marchant, 61, is accused of killing Bush last fall and dumping her naked body in a creek near Idaho City, about 30 miles from Boise. Bush went missing in late September, and her body was found Oct. 22.
That discovery prompted a vigil at Boise State that drew about 250 people, all trying to come to terms with the news that the bright, creative freshman was dead.
