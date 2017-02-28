Murder suspect sentenced to 10 years to life

District Judge Davis VanderVelde sentenced Tuesday the man accused of fatally stabbing 37-year-old Robert Stevens to 10 years to life in prison.
James Mancuso, 32, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the stabbing that occurred in March 2016 at a home on West Kinghorn Drive in Nampa. He fled police for months and wasn’t apprehended until June.
Mancuso fled police for several months with his believed girlfriend, Ashley Ford, 28. Ford was apprehended in Las Vegas in May and is charged with aiding and abetting a wanted felon.
Her next court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. March 14.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
Comments