Nampa woman accused of stabbing man in the legs during early morning altercation

Ashley Miranda Zuniga, 23, was booked into the Canyon County jail on a felony aggravated battery charge, according to a Canyon County news release.
The 39-year-old victim went to the emergency room at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa, and Canyon County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.
Investigators say the man was stabbed repeatedly in the legs at a residence in the 4500 block of West Ustick Road, and Zuniga was identified as the suspect in the case.
Deputies located Zuinga driving in the area a short time later and pulled her over, according to the news release. Another woman in the vehicle, Jennifer Mari Scaramuzzi, 36, was charged with drug and paraphernalia possession, and investigators arrested two other people on outstanding warrants, according to the news release.
The victim was treated and released, the sheriff's office reports.
