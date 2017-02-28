Nampa woman accused of stabbing man in the legs during early morning altercation

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video Pause

0:59 Finding ways to learn about climate change

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

0:27 Planned Parenthood supporters rally outside Labrador speech at Boise Chamber

0:49 Helicopter video shows avalanches cutting off access to Stanley

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

1:38 Brundage skiers enjoy a late-February powder day

6:51 Boise State's trio of Senior Night honorees mean the world to Leon Rice

9:12 Boise State running back Alexander Mattison on expectations, earning key role as freshman