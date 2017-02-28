Women sent to prison for Nampa beating death

Kayla L. Teton was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years to life for beating Linda Westmoreland to death with a pipe.
Westmoreland’s face was unrecognizable when her body was found Oct. 25, 2015, in a room at the Port of Hope, an inpatient alcohol and drug treatment center in Nampa.
Teton unscrewed a pipe from a bathroom sink and used it to strike Westmoreland numerous times, deputy Canyon County Prosecutor Matt Bever told District Judge Chris Nye. A witness who came into the room saw Teton with the pipe raised above her head and strike a final blow, he said.
“The blows were violent, enough to wake” another resident in a neighboring room, Bever said.
Teton, 25, also known as Desiree Shepard, declined to say anything when Nye gave her the opportunity.
“This was a cold, calculated loss of life, murder,” Nye said.
The judge and Bever said Teton had not shown any remorse. She did not show any reaction as Bever read statements from Westmoreland’s daughters, Amanda Ingram and Stormy Dye.
In her statement, Ingram wrote that her mother had done “very well” during her time at the treatment center and looked forward to leaving and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
“A precious life was taken,” she said in her statement.
Dye said Teton “executed” her mother after planning the death. No reason was provided for the murder.
Bever said the staff at Port of Hope praised Westmoreland for her efforts at the center.
“They described how nice and kind she was,” Bever said.
Teton pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in January. She agreed to plead guilty after her attorney, public defender Ryan Dowell, and Bever engaged in mediation.
As part of the agreement, both sides agreed Teton would be sentenced to a minimum of between 20 and 25 years in prison.
John Sowell: 208-377-6423, @IDS_Sowell
