Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Twin Falls couple accused of beating child

A Twin Falls couple is being held in the Ada County Jail after investigation into a burglary charge led police to discover the couple’s one-year-old child had severe bruising all over his body, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Angelica M. Najera is charged with felony injury to a child with an enhancement of infliction of great bodily injury, according to court records. Rudy A. Garcia is charged with felony injury to a child and great bodily injury enhancement, as well as felony grand theft and burglary, according to the ACSO release.
Police said Garcia is accused of stealing power tools earlier this year from a construction site in Meridian where he worked. The investigation began Feb. 1 police received reports of more than $1,400 worth of tools from four different contractors working on a site on the 7300 block of Linder Road.
While investigating the theft, ACSO detectives identified Garcia as a suspect in the theft, citing evidence that the man took the tools and Najera attempted to sell them. Police found Najera at the construction site on Feb. 4 and questioned her about the theft. Later that day, ACSO said, Garcia was found at a hotel in the 1000 block of S. Progress Avenue with the couple’s three kids. It appeared the couple was packed and ready to leave the hotel for Twin Falls.
One boy, who police said is a year old, had “severe bruising all over his body.” The child was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, ACSO said, and police declared the boy and the couple’s two other preschool-aged children to be in imminent danger. It’s not clear whether the other children suffered similar abuse. The children were all placed in the custody of Health and Welfare.
Garcia was arrested a short time later on charges connected to the burglary and was in jail on those charges when he was served with a new arrest warrant for the abuse. Najera was arrested on Feb. 17.
Both Garcia and Najera are scheduled to be arraigned March 7. Their bond on the child injury charges is $200,000; Garcia’s bond for the burglary charges is $250,000.
If convicted, both face up to 30 years in prison on the injury charge and enhancement.
