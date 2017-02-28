Boise robbery suspect arrested after standoff at Meridian home, bite from police dog

Joshua Laney, 43, was bitten in the lower leg and then taken into custody around 5 a.m. Tuesday, two and a half hours after Meridian police responded to a domestic disturbance call at his ex-wife’s trailer in the 300 block of West Cherry Lane.
Laney’s ex-wife, Sunshine Jones, told the Statesman that neighbors called police after a loud argument at her home, but no one was injured. She said Laney did not try to stop her from going out when police arrived, and he assumed officers were there to arrest him on a Boise warrant for robbery and aggravated battery. The couple’s two children, a 15-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, also quickly got out of the house uninjured, she said.
Laney, however, refused to come out and would not respond to repeated police efforts to negotiate with him, Meridian Deputy Police Chief Tracy Basterrechea said in a news release.. After the Ada County Metro SWAT Team entered the trailer, the man still refused orders to surrender, prompting deployment of a Meridian police dog, police said.
Laney was arrested on a $250,000 warrant from the Boise police robbery and aggravated battery case, but no information was immediately available about what Boise crime or crimes he is suspected of. He also is charged with misdemeanor resisting and obstructing officers for Tuesday’s incident, Basterrechea told the Statesman.
Laney was treated and released at a local hospital, then booked into the Ada County Jail.
Jones said she and Laney have been divorced since 2012 and he never resided in the Cherry Lane trailer.
Comments