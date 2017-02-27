Suspects in string of robberies remain wanted

After a series of armed robberies last week, local law enforcement still hasn’t identified or apprehended any suspects in the crimes.
It also remains unclear if any of the robberies are connected or were committed by the same person. The description of the person in all four robberies is similar, but Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said Monday that they cannot be positive it’s the same person.
Three of the recent robberies occurred in Boise and one was in Nampa.
Around 9 a.m. Friday, an armed suspect robbed Game Stop, in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue in Nampa.
On Feb. 20, two armed robberies occurred on the Boise Bench within 15 minutes of each other. The Jacksons Food Store, at Cole Road and Camas Street, was robbed around 8:15 a.m. that day and a business at Cole and Emerald Street was robbed shortly afterward.
Around 7 p.m. the following day, Feb. 21, The Human Bean, at 2100 S. Broadway Ave., was also robbed at gunpoint.
Boise Police reported Monday that it remains unclear if any of the Boise robberies are connected but the department is investigating some tips it’s received.
Riha said Nampa Police are still investigating as well, but without a suspect’s identity, it is challenging to locate a robber based on the blurry photo alone. Once they have a name, officers are more likely to be able to locate an individual, he said.
Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
