Nampa Game Stop robbed at gunpoint; suspect description matches 3 Boise robberies

A video game store in Nampa was robbed at gunpoint on Friday night by a man matching the description of a suspect sought for three similar armed robberies in Boise this week.
According to a Nampa Police Department press release, the incident occurred at Game Stop in the 2000 block of 12th Avenue in Nampa around 9 p.m. on Friday.
The suspect reportedly entered the store, flashed a black handgun with an extended magazine and instructed two employees to give him cash from the store’s registers. The man then told the employees to go into the store’s back room while he left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police said the suspect left through the back door of the building, heading northbound on foot through the parking lot.
He’s described as a black man between six-foot and six-foot-two-inches tall with a wide nose. The man is believed to be in his early 20s. Security camera footage shows the man wearing a black hoodie and all black clothes. Police said he was wearing black shoes with white soles, possible Converse sneakers. That description matches images of a suspect in several armed robberies in Boise last week, though police have not said whether they believe the incidents are connected.
Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call NPD at 208-465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
Comments