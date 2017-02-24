Home surveillance video IDs young suspect in Boise Bench burglary attempt

Boise police tweeted Friday morning that publicly circulated video of the person caught on camera early Wednesday yielded tips that identified a juvenile male in the case.
No further tips are needed, police said, and no further information was given about the underage suspect.
Surveillance video captured the image of a hooded male attempting to enter a Boise Bench home around 4 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Orchard and Albion streets. Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho circulated the video, which was picked up by local media.
