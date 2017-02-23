Search for Nampa teen burglary suspect causes school lockdown

While Nampa Police searched for a wanted 15-year-old burglary suspect Thursday, Iowa Elementary School was temporarily put on lockdown.
The pursuit started at 12:28 p.m. when officers were called to a burglary in progress in the 1600 block of West Aberdeen Avenue. The reporting person said that a male suspect jumped over a fence and into a residence’s backyard when no one answered the home’s front door.
Before police arrived on scene, the suspect came out of the residence and got into a white 2007 Mercedes. The suspect led the officer on a short pursuit before the chase was discontinued. Later, the vehicle was spotted in the 800 block of West Oakmont Avenue.
Because the vehicle was near Iowa Elementary School, police requested the school be put on lockdown. Police also contacted a nearby day care to explain the situation.
The suspect, a 15-year-old Nampa boy, was eventually found hiding in a backyard and arrested on suspicion of burglary, eluding, obstructing and delaying an officer and failing to purchase a driver’s license. His name has not been released because he is a juvenile.
The teen was transported to Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center.
Nampa Police Sgt. Tim Riha said this incident is not believed to be related to any other recent burglaries.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
