Know these men? They’re suspected of taking knives, lottery tickets from Ada stores

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Thursday distributed photos of two pairs of men, each pair suspected in a separate but similar burglary case last month.
The first crime happened shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 15 in a custom knife and leather shop inside the Stage Stop, 23801 S. Orchard Access Road, according to an ACSO news release. Surveillance video shows two men — one with a hood covering his head and the other with a shaved head — breaking into a locked case and stealing five knives.
The two men were seen getting out of a large white passenger van before the theft occurred, the sheriff’s office reports.
The second crime happened just before 2 a.m. Jan. 29 after two men walked into the Maverik store at 6168 S. Cloverdale Road. One man asked the clerk to make some fresh coffee, and when the clerk walked over to the coffee, the other man reached behind the counter and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets, the sheriff’s office reports.
The two men then used cash to buy a few items, left the store, and drove away in a black BMW sedan, according to the news release.
The man who took the tickets was bald and wearing green pants and a dark jacket. The man who asked the clerk to make coffee was wearing a gray sweatshirt and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat.
Anyone with information on either burglary is asked to email cau@adaweb.net or call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790.
Comments