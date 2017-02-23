Boise police still looking into whether 3 robberies connected; new photos released

Similar suspect descriptions have been released for two armed robberies along Cole Road on the Boise Bench Monday morning and a Tuesday evening robbery on Broadway Avenue, but investigators have not yet determined whether the incidents are connected, a Boise police spokesman said Thursday morning.
Police have released new, clearer surveillance photos of the dark-skinned young man in a hoodie who robbed the Jacksons store at Cole and Camas, and officers are investigating leads from the public, the spokesman said. That robbery, reported about 8:15 a.m. Monday, was the first of the three robberies. An initial surveillance photo released of the robber was too blurry to make out facial features.
The second robbery was reported about 10 minutes later at a business near Cole and Emerald Street. In both cases, a young dark-skinned man in a hooded sweatshirt demanded money from an employee, police said. In the second robbery, the man fled westbound in a gold four-door sedan, police said.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday a tall, slender dark-skinned man robbed The Human Bean at 2100 S. Broadway Avenue and fled with an undisclosed amoung of money, police said.
Anyone with information about any of the robberies is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.
Comments