Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

Nampa police on Tuesday released video of a man suspected of robbing a Bank of the Cascades location on Dec. 16. The agency on Facebook asked viewers to message them or call investigating officers at 208-468-5680 if they recognize the suspect.
Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue, flanked by detectives and representatives of Crime Stoppers and Jackson Food Stores, talks Dec. 15 about the continuing efforts to solve the murder of Notus Jacksons clerk Christopher Reese.
Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.
Two police officers were taken to the hospital after a shootout Friday on the Boise Bench. The suspect is believed to be Marco Romero, who was being sought in connection with a Tuesday shooting in Meridian that injured two people.
Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.
Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.