Recognize this man? Video shows him attempting to break into Boise Bench home.

Boise Police and Crime Stoppers are searching for this man who attempted to break into a Boise home.
Provided by Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho

Crime

Boise Police chief describes officer-involved shooting

Boise Police and a fugitive wanted in connection to a shooting in Meridian were involved in a shootout Friday on Irving Street in Boise. The two Boise officers shot in the incident are still being treated. Boise Police Chief Bill Bones described the shooting and asked for the community's prayers for the officers.

Crime

Boise police search for subject on Boise Bench

Boise police responded to a report of a “recovered stolen vehicle” Friday, according to Ada County dispatch in the area of Irving and Manville streets of Boise. Authorities have gathered in the area amid a search for a suspect involved in a previous shooting.

Crime

Michael Dauber sentenced to 17 to life for killing two friends

Michael S. Dauber, 48, was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, in Fourth District Court in Boise for killing friends Steven Kalogerakos in 2007 and Joshua Reddington in 2000. Reddington was missing for 14 years. Kalogerakos was missing for six years before his body was found in the mountains near Idaho City.

Editor's Choice Videos