After 6-day trial, verdict in on Boise County employee accused of embezzlement

Rana Klingner, a former employee of the Boise County Clerk’s Office, was found guilty by an Ada County jury Tuesday of two counts of felony grand theft, according to an Idaho court official and online court records.
She is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Michael McLaughlin at 2 p.m. March 26.
Klingner was charged in October of 2015.
The trial was held at the Ada County Courthouse with an Ada County jury, due to concerns about accessibility and seating an impartial jury. The jury began deliberating at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and came back with a verdict within two hours.
The criminal complaint accused Klingner of wrongfully taking cash, checks and/or money orders in the amount of $46,922.33 — $28,261.12 in 2013 and $18,661.21 in 2014.
Missing funds were disclosed in the county’s audited financial statements for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2014. The notes of that financial statement said the county had an estimated theft loss in the amount of $29,782 in fiscal 2013 and an estimated theft loss of $10,608 in fiscal 2014.
In the months after Klingner was charged, there was another accusation of missing money. An envelope with $1,700 in cash went missing; it was never found, and two employees were fired.
In 2016, Boise County Commission Chairman Alan Ward said the county did a thorough review of money-handling practices to prevent future losses, and new policies and procedures were adopted.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
