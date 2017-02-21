Police seek suspect in Tuesday evening robbery

Boise Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday at a business in the 2100 block of Broadway Avenue.
The robbery happened just before 7 p.m. and the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a tall, dark-skinned male with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-gray or black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up.
The investigation is ongoing as to if this robbery is connected to the two robberies that happened on Monday at Boise businesses.
Police reported on Monday that those robberies, which occurred at 8:15 a.m. and 8:25 a.m., on the Boise Bench. One happened at a store on the 800 block of South Cole Road, the other at a business near the intersection of Cole Road and Emerald Street. The suspect descriptions in the Monday robberies are similar to the suspect description in the Tuesday robbery.
Officers continue to investigate these robberies and ask anyone who may have any information about the suspect to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
