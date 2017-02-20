Boise police search for would-be carjacker who punched driver

A tall slender man in dark clothing reportedly ran in front of a moving car in about 7:45 a.m., demanded the driver give him the vehicle, then punched the driver repeatedly, Boise police report.
The driver was able to fight the would-be carjacker off, police said in a news release. The incident happened near Kootenai and Hilton Streets, and the assailant fled south through an alley toward Overland Road after his efforts to take the car failed, police said.
The assailant is described as between 25 and 30 years old, light-skinned and cleanshaven with a skinny face. He is approximately 6 feet tall and slender; he wore dark clothing, police said.
Anyone with information about the crime or the man who committed it is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.
