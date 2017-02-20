Two armed robberies, possibly connected, reported ten minutes apart on Boise Bench

Boise Police Department is investigating two armed robberies that occurred on the Bench on Monday morning as officers try to determine whether the incidents were related, according to a BPD press release.
Police said officers responded to a store on the 800 block of South Cole Road around 8:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. Witnesses said a man went into the store and demandede money from an employee before fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The man was described as a young, dark-skinned man wearing a long-sleeved black hoodie. BPD released a photo of the suspect taken from security footage.
Ten minutes later, officers responded to a second armed robbery report at a business near Cole Road and Emerald Street. Reports indicate a similar situation — a young, dark-skinned man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt entered the business and demanded money from an employee. The suspect fled that business westbound on Emerald in a gold four-door sedan, police said.
BPD officers are investigating whether the two incidents are connected. They ask that anyone with information on the suspect call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Comments